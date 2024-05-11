Watershed Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 106.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.81. The stock had a trading volume of 221,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,255. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

