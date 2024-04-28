Koninklijke Philips (PHG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 29th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. On average, analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 1.7 %

PHG stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

