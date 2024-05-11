L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIQUY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 31,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.26. 54,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.681 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.48.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

