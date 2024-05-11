Head to Head Analysis: Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) and MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL)

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) and Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MGO Global and Amer Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Amer Sports 0 3 11 0 2.79

Amer Sports has a consensus price target of $18.86, indicating a potential upside of 27.33%. Given Amer Sports’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amer Sports is more favorable than MGO Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global -133.23% -226.43% -170.71% Amer Sports N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGO Global and Amer Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MGO Global and Amer Sports’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global $5.36 million 0.65 -$7.14 million ($0.50) -0.42 Amer Sports $4.37 billion 1.71 -$208.60 million N/A N/A

MGO Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amer Sports.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of MGO Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Amer Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of MGO Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amer Sports beats MGO Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGO Global

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand. MGO Global, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

