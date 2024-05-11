Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.18. 4,499,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,232. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 589.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 29,878 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,423 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth $224,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Tripadvisor by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,820 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

