Principal Street Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,901 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, National Association makes up approximately 1.3% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.1 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.32. 1,061,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,888 shares of company stock worth $827,655 over the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.