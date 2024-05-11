Sonata Capital Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

