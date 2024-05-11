Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Lara Caimi Sells 9,375 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,369. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lara Caimi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Lara Caimi sold 46,875 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,312.50.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

