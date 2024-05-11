Oppenheimer Lowers Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target to $31.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 123.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VRDN. B. Riley downgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VRDN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.90. 858,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,260. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.99 and a quick ratio of 18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after purchasing an additional 233,331 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.8% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,735,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,618,000 after buying an additional 528,882 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 719,007 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,780,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,195,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.