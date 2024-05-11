Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 47,038 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 47,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $111.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $112.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average of $101.58.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,729 shares of company stock worth $2,395,315. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

