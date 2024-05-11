Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 650 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $30,956,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,589,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,426,201,836.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $30,956,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,589,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,426,201,836.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,531,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,772,064. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.20. 3,084,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640,232. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.41. The stock has a market cap of $192.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.