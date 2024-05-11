Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 57,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.19. The company had a trading volume of 191,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,526. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

