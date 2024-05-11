Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 250 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 459.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.75. 3,509,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,568,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

