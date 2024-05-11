Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.01% and a negative return on equity of 226.07%. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS.
Mersana Therapeutics Trading Up 9.9 %
Shares of MRSN traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $2.71. 2,807,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $9.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.29.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.