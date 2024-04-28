Alpha Technology Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:ATGL) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Alpha Technology Group’s (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 29th. Alpha Technology Group had issued 1,750,000 shares in its IPO on October 31st. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Alpha Technology Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of ATGL opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Alpha Technology Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $31.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76.
About Alpha Technology Group
