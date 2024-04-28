Everest Group (EG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Everest Group to post earnings of $16.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Everest Group to post $61 EPS for the current fiscal year and $68 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Everest Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $364.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $375.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.54. Everest Group has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

In other Everest Group news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Allan Williamson acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $352.50 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Karmilowicz acquired 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

