Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 4,294 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.8% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.62.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 41,948,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,479,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.88. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

