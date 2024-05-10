Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Benchmark

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.66% from the company’s previous close.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $53.32. 1,728,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average is $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Papa John’s International

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,074,000 after acquiring an additional 166,246 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,698,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,502,000 after purchasing an additional 192,149 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after buying an additional 92,937 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 932,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 922,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,354,000 after purchasing an additional 55,227 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

