Troy Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $47,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,954,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.42 and its 200-day moving average is $282.69. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.54% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

