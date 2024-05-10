Loudon Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,827,584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after acquiring an additional 246,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 110,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 216,117 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 29.0% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 41,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,884,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,637,605. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.