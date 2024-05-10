Summa Corp. Invests $381,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Summa Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 20,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,644,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 717.8% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in ServiceNow by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $729.79. The stock had a trading volume of 817,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,212. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $749.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $717.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.89 billion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $446.65 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,559 shares of company stock worth $8,674,868 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $808.73.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

