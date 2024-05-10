ETF Store Inc. Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.98. 3,485,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240,800. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

