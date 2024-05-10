YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on YETI. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,070. YETI has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.26.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that YETI will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

