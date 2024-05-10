SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 71.07.

SharkNinja Price Performance

NYSE SN traded up 0.49 on Friday, reaching 71.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,504. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 61.54 and a 200-day moving average of 52.87. SharkNinja has a 1 year low of 25.84 and a 1 year high of 72.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 949.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SharkNinja by 96.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,432 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth about $5,918,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

