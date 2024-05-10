Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $9.07. Hagerty shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 44,250 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $25,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,447,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,299,295.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 5,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $46,872.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,737,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,522 shares of company stock valued at $267,447 in the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hagerty in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Hagerty Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 127.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $245.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hagerty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hagerty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter worth about $3,473,000. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hagerty by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 328,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 50,140 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Hagerty by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

