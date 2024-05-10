Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Disc Medicine stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.36. 196,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,688. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $732.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.44. Disc Medicine has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.22). Research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Disc Medicine news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $81,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

