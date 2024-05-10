SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the April 15th total of 523,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SciSparc Stock Performance

Shares of SPRC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.25. 57,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,362. SciSparc has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99.

SciSparc Company Profile

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

