SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the April 15th total of 523,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
SciSparc Stock Performance
Shares of SPRC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.25. 57,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,362. SciSparc has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99.
SciSparc Company Profile
