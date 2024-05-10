Craig Hallum Lowers Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target to $20.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Get Xometry alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xometry

Xometry Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Xometry stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 856,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,737. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.65. Xometry has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Xometry had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Xometry will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $69,436.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,885.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,153.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $69,436.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,885.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,243 shares of company stock worth $247,252. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xometry by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,488,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Xometry by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Xometry by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth $21,165,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.