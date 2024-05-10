Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s previous close.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

Synaptics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of SYNA stock traded down $2.72 on Friday, reaching $88.94. 846,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,215. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 1.59. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $121.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 711.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 180.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

