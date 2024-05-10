Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of CHUY traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.10. 346,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,972. The firm has a market cap of $484.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.68. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Chuy’s by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Chuy’s by 57.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

