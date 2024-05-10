AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of AMN traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.72. 2,284,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,242. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average is $66.68. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

