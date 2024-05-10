McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 31.250-32.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 31.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.3 billion-$361.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.6 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $571.47.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $4.84 on Friday, reaching $559.96. 636,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,297. McKesson has a 52 week low of $373.28 and a 52 week high of $566.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.15.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

