Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 69,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,082,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BINC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.01. 618,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,821. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $52.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average is $51.77.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

