Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,116 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $123,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.39. The company had a trading volume of 369,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,271. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.19 and a 200 day moving average of $228.27. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

