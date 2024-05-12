Acumen Capital Reiterates “C$18.00” Price Target for Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)

Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FRU. CIBC reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.55.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FRU

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE:FRU opened at C$13.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.10. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.66 and a 52 week high of C$15.27.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.06 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 43.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freehold Royalties

In related news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke acquired 8,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$119,486.90. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.