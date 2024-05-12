Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.57). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.46) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.83. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.