Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $128.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.62.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $96.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $112.25.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

