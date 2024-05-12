William Blair Weighs in on Flywire Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Flywire in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Flywire alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW opened at $17.59 on Friday. Flywire has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 99.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flywire by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Flywire by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $255,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 621,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,968,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $255,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 621,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,968,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $129,129.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,582. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.