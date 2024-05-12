CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.79. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CapStar Financial will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 97,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 44,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

