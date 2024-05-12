CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
CapStar Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.79. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.
CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CapStar Financial will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial
CapStar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CapStar Financial
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.