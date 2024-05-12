Gray Television, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gray Television in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

NYSE GTN opened at $6.86 on Friday. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $666.79 million, a PE ratio of -57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,127,502.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,433,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 203,398 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter worth $164,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 49.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

