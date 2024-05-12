Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Issued By HC Wainwright

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Curis in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.04) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.19). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Curis’ current full-year earnings is ($6.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Curis’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.20) EPS.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 486.45% and a negative return on equity of 224.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.40) EPS.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Curis by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

