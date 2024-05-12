Northland Capmk Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

HRTX stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $417.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million.

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 127.3% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,713,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after buying an additional 14,963,503 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,226,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,567 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,798,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 1,209,500 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,109,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 469,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

