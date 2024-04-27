Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.96 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $466.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

