HC Wainwright Weighs in on GH Research PLC’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for GH Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GH Research’s current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GH Research’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07.

GHRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of GH Research from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

GHRS stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $666.48 million, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 0.80. GH Research has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $14.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in GH Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,400,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of GH Research by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,327,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,172 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in GH Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,103,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 133,804 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GH Research by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in GH Research by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

