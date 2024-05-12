CIBC Increases George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$235.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$222.00 to C$235.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$216.67.

Shares of WN opened at C$190.00 on Wednesday. George Weston has a 12 month low of C$144.41 and a 12 month high of C$194.02. The stock has a market cap of C$25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$181.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$171.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.70 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 2.56%. Equities analysts predict that George Weston will post 11.8758003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. George Weston’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total value of C$11,474,503.92. In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.24, for a total transaction of C$191,393.60. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total value of C$11,474,503.92. Insiders have sold 156,008 shares of company stock worth $25,301,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

