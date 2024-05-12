Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $130.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.58.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.77 and its 200 day moving average is $119.35. Datadog has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,008.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $4,283,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 294,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,804,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 712,530 shares of company stock worth $91,195,791 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Datadog by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.8% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd grew its stake in Datadog by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

