Desjardins Trims Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Target Price to C$17.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$17.25 to C$17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 target price on Freehold Royalties in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.55.

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$13.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.66 and a 12-month high of C$15.27.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$80.06 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 14.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

In other Freehold Royalties news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke purchased 8,590 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$119,486.90. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

