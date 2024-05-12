Zacks Research Comments on The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

NYSE PNC opened at $157.58 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 121,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

