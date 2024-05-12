Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.57.

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMCI. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 171.0% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 139,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 88,239 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 584,539 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 141,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 64,959 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 146.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 160,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 95,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,189,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,925,000 after purchasing an additional 155,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

