Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Douglas Emmett, Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Douglas Emmett in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Douglas Emmett’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -245.16%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after purchasing an additional 751,419 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 194,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 126,618 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

